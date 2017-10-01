Murder charge after Halifax man's death

POLICE investigating the death of a man in Halifax have charged a man with murder.

Adam Grant, aged 28, of Mixenden Road, Halifax, has been charged with murdering 32-year-old Martin Wyatt of Halifax.

Mr Wyatt was found with a stab wound at an address in Mixenden Road last Thursday (September 28).

Adam Grant remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates tomorrow (Monday).

A 23-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.