Murder investigation launched in Halifax

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was reportedly stabbed.

Police were called to Mixenden Road in Halifax shortly after 5.20pm yesterday where they found a man in his 30s with serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said this morning that a scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.

Two men, aged 23 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1321 of 28 September.