Officers aim to reel in illegal fishing at reservoir

Police officers are cracking down on anti social behaviour and illegal fishing around a reservoir in Halifax.

Members of the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team held a meeting with Yorkshire Water to discuss the problems around Mixenden reservoir.

A spokesperson for Halifax NPT said: “PCSO Cordingley and PCSO Leeman had a meeting at Mixenden Reservoir with Yorkshire Water due to an increase in reports of illegal fishing and ASB.

“The hot weather has attracted visitors to the site.

“Please can the local community be aware that members of the public should not be present without the consent of Yorkshire Water.”