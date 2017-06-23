Paedophile jailed for eight years for abusing young boy in Halifax in the 1980s

A convicted paedophile is back behind bars after offences he committed in Halifax in the mid 1980s came back to haunt him.

Lee Morgan, 48, had served a seven-year jail sentence in the 1990s for sex offences against boys, but for nearly 30 years another of his victims had kept “their secret”.

The man, who was just eight years old when he was “raped” by Morgan, finally spoke to police about his ordeal in 2015 and earlier this year Morgan pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges and buggery.

At the time of the offences 17-year-old Morgan was serving in the RAF, but during a visit to Halifax he subjected the complainant to what Judge Colin Burn described as “a terrifying night”.

Prosecutor Ian Howard said when the complainant cried out in pain Morgan shut the bedroom door so no one else would hear.

Morgan told the boy it was “their secret”, but his victim finally spoke about the abuse in 2014.

Barrister Jayne Beckett, for Morgan, said he had undergone an intensive two-year rehabilitation programme at a “therapeutic prison” as part of his jail sentence in 1990s and he had not committed any further sexual offences.

“He is devastated that he’s going to lose his liberty again,” she submitted.

“There is not a hint of anything other than shame and regret.”

She said Morgan, of Tame Close, Walsall, now lived a solitary life with his dogs and he had problems with his mobility due to arthritis in his neck and spine.

Jailing Morgan eight years Judge Burn noted that he could have admitted his offending when he was sentenced in 1995.

Morgan will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the next 20 years and he must also sign on with the police as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Speaking after the sentence Sergeant Tony Chapman of Calderdale District Safeguarding Unit said: “I would like to praise the victim for their courage and bravery in coming forward and hope today’s sentence demonstrates how seriously the police take allegations of abuse, no matter how historic it may be.

“Justice has no time frame and I hope that this gives confidence to those who may not yet have come forward to know that we are here to help.

“Our officers will treat victims sensitively, take them seriously and investigate allegations robustly in order to bring offenders to justice. You will be believed, we will take action.”

Anyone who has been a victim of abuse, or has information they would like to share with the police should call 101.