Pedestrian, 16, in hospital after car crash in Halifax

A teenage pedestrian is in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Halifax.

The crash occurred at around 2.30pm on Saturday, on Shroggs Road.

Police said a silver Citroen Berlingo estate was travelling along the road, in the direction of Wheatley, when the nearside front wing was in collision with a pedestrian.

The 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She remains in hospital a stable condition, police confirmed today (Monday).

The driver of the Citroen stopped at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision to get in contact with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Safer Roads Team on 101, quoting log number 1187 of October 14.