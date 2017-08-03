Pilot project to give support to young victims of crime

A pilot project has been launched in Calderdale that will support and give advice to young victims of crime

Step Forward is run by Calderdale Council’s Youth Offending Team with funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner.

The project will help young victims with advice and also signpost any relevant help. It is led by a co-ordinator and volunteers, who will also provide mentoring support on a one to one basis.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Councillor Megan Swift, said: “Being a victim of a crime is traumatic for anyone, but for young people it can be particularly distressing, with some young victims being unsure where to go for support.

“Up until now, there has not been any specific service for young victims in Calderdale. Step Forward will provide a really important service, with our volunteers acting as a stable mentor and supporting young victims through a difficult time.”

Young people using the service will have been through differing experiences, so the project is looking to recruit volunteers who are caring, understanding and can spare a couple of hours a week to mentor a young person.

Volunteer mentors would be required to meet with victims for an agreed number of sessions.

The session may be supporting a young person to access positive activities, be a listening ear and support to attend any relevant meetings.

No formal qualifications are required, but it is necessary that those applying are over the age of 18.

Training will be provided and volunteers will need an Enhanced Disclosure Barring Service (DBS) check- the Council will cover the cost of this. Regular ongoing support will be provided.

For further information about Step Forward or the role of volunteers, contact the Youth Offending Team Officer, Carole Watts on 07812646224 or email carole.watts@calderdale.gov.uk