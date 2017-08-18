Police appeal for witnesses to pizza shop brawl in Brighouse

A man suffered serious injuries to his face after a fight in a pizza shop.

Between 1am and 1.30am last Sunday a man walked into Dino’s Pizza takeaway on Bethel Street to intervene in an argument that was already taking place.

West Yorkshire Police say he then became involved in it and hit the victim in the face. The victim then fell down and hit his head and suffered extensive facial injuries as a result.

The man that police want to trace is described as white, five feet, six inches tall and aged in his mid to late twenties. He was medium build and wearing a burgundy long-sleeved top with a yellow bird emblem on and blue jeans. He had a bushy beard and was thought to be with a blonde haired male in a light blue t-shirt.

Any witnesses are asked to contact PC Mark Nicholson of Halifax CID on 101 quoting 13170371893. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.