Police car vandalised after paint thrown over windscreen

A man has been arrested in connection of suspicion of criminal damage after paint was thrown onto a police car in Hebden Bridge
The incident happened at at around 4.25am this morning (Monday) on Market Street.
Sergeant Bob Saxon, of Calderdale NPT, said: “Officers responded quickly to this incident and a male was arrested nearby.
“The damage caused to the car means that a vital emergency service vehicle has had to be taken off the road while repairs are being carried out.”
