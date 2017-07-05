Police concern for man missing in Hebden Bridge

Police in West Yorkshire are becoming concerned for the welfare of a vulnerable man who left home early this morning.

Alan Dempsey, 79 from Hebden Bridge is believed to have left his home in the town around 5.25am today (Wednesday) although the last confirmed sighting of him was around 11.15pm yesterday.

A police spokesperson said they are increasingly concerned for Alan's welfare and due to his vulnerabilities, he may appear confused.

Mr Dempsey is described as five feet, ten inches tall of slim build, with brown hair. He may be wearing a blue coat and black jeans. He usually wears glasses and uses a walking stick but isn’t believed to have these items with him.

Anyone who has seen Mr Dempsey or who knows where he is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 256 of July 5.