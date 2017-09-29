Police hunt for man in connection with Calderdale burglaries

Police are appealing for help in tracing a man thought to be connected to a number of offences across Calderdale.

Andrew Wilmore, 34, is known to frequent the areas of Todmorden and Burnley in Lancashire, but may also be known in areas of Greater Manchester.

He is wanted in connection with a number of offences across Calderdale including burglary and dangerous driving.

Anyone with any information about Andrew Wilmore’s whereabouts is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13170447671.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.