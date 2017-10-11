Police raids in Halifax as part of £3 million money laundering investigation

Officers have executed warrants across Yorkshire as part of an investigation into money laundering.

Yesterday (Tuesday, October 10) West Yorkshire Police executed warrants at four addresses in relation to their enquiries, two in Halifax, one in Huddersfield and one in Sheffield.

In Halifax, police raided addresses in Queen’s Road and at the junction of Warley Road and Gibbet Street at Highroad Well.

Officers have recovered just over £3 million worth of assets including cash and jewellery for the addresses.

Four people, a woman aged 47, and three men aged 45, 25 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.

They have been released from police custody pending further investigation.