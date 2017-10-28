REVEALED: West Yorkshire's most wanted men who owe £11million to courts

Crimestoppers is looking for information on nine criminals in West Yorkshire - seven of whom owe £11million in outstanding court orders in total.

Crimestoppers wants information on seven of the men who owe millions to the courts as the result of criminal activity including drug crime.

Seven of the men owe a total of £11,002,400.98 to the Crown Prosecution Service in unpaid court orders, including one man who owes £6million.

Two other men are wanted for offences.

Do you know these men? Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

