“Revenge attack” duo from Halifax jailed for taking law into their own hands

A judge has jailed two men after they took the law into their own hands and carried out what he described as “a revenge attack” on a suspected burglar.

Warren Wilkinson, 25, and his 24-year-old co-accused Nathan Allen kicked their way into the house in Ovenden last June and then attacked their victim as he was trying to call the police from his bedroom.

Prosecutor Joanne Shepherd told Bradford Crown Court that Allen was demanding to know where his stuff was and the complainant was stamped on and punched during his ordeal.

During the incident Wilkinson picked up the man’s mobile phone and put it in his pocket.

The pair pleaded guilty to offences of burglary and common assault over the attack and Wilkinson, of Woodlands Grove, Halifax, was jailed for 54 months and Allen, of Inghead Terrace, Halifax, was locked up for 16 months.

Judge Jonathan Rose heard how Wilkinson, who was subject to an anti-social behaviour order, had more than 40 previous convictions for over 70 offences.

After being given bail over the burglary matter he went on to commit a series of other crimes over a six month period including dangerous driving in Bradford, another attempted burglary and causing an estimated £600 worth of damage to hanging baskets, a drainpipe and fencing outside the Boothtown Community Shop.

Wilkinson also repeatedly breached his ASBO and drove while disqualified.

In addition to the 54 months for the June burglary Judge Rose sentenced Wilkinson to an extra 22 months in jail for the further offending resulting in a total prison sentence of six years and four months.

Wilkinson was also banned from driving for 62 months and ordered to take a mandatory retest at the end of the disqualification.

Judge Rose read excellent references in support of Allen whose home had been burgled shortly after he and his partner had suffered a personal tragedy.

The court heard that the offence had been out of character for him, but Judge Rose said he could not get round the severity of the offence and his jail sentence had to be immediate.

“I appreciate the impact that will have on others but if your take the law into your own hands and do so in this way you must lose your liberty to remind you of the wrong you have done and to deter others,” said Judge Rose.

He said the burglary victim had been subjected to a “cowardly beating” by the men and the only saving grace was that his injuries were relatively minor.

“I’m quite certain he will have been terrified and will have found the experience extremely traumatic,” added Judge Rose.