Road closed in Bradford as police investigate suspicious incident

POLICE have closed a road in Bradford city centre this morning while they investigate a suspicious incident.

The closure at Chester Street relates to a report received at about 3.12am today about a disturbance in Morley Street, in which a 24-year-old man received a head injury.

Morley Street, Bradford. Photo: Google

This is believed to have involved a Volkswagen Golf which drove off towards Great Horton Road.

The injured man has been discharged from hospital and has been spoken to by officers.

The road closure is likely to remain in place until early afternoon while police establish the full circumstances.

Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting log 151 of today.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.