Robber assaulted woman as she withdrew money from cash machine in Halifax

A woman was assaulted by a robber while drawing out money from a cash machine in Halifax on Boxing Day.

The victim was withdrawing money outside Asda in Thrum Hall Lane, Pellon, at around 4.45pm on Monday when the thief struck.

He reached over and tried to steal the cash from her, before pushing her to the ground during a struggle.

He fled with the cash towards Spring Hall Lane.

Police said a man is also believed to have chased the robber away from the scene, and officers are appealing for him to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Halifax on 101, quoting crime reference 13160753944 or report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.