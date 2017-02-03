See who has been in court this week

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Michael Smith, (22), of Stoney Royd Terrace, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £770 fine, £85 costs and £77 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Dominic Burke, (25), of Dryclough Lane, Skircoat, eight penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without licence.

Lee Charlesworth, (24), of Beech Street, Elland, three penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for driving with a tyre that was not properly inflated.

Saghir Faizan, (47), of Gibbet Street, Halifax, £220 fine and £30 victim surcharge for driving a vehicle on which not every rear offside lamp was in good working order.

Sarah Harman, (32), of Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to police relating to the identification of a driver.

Lucy Parkin, (28), of Fairfax Crescent, Brighouse, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Perveen Shahid, (39), of Whitwell Green Lane, Elland, four penalty points, £80 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Viktor Ungr, (22), of Haigh Street, Halifax, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Jake Janecki, (18), of Mill Stream Drive, Luddenden Foot, four penalty points, £118 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Stephen Mulhall, (33), of Broad Oak Street, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to police relating to the identification of a driver.

Kyle Parchment, (29), of Holdsworth Road, Halifax, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Kamila Rakasova, (28), of Parkinson Lane, Halifax, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Ali Rashid, (20), of Stretchgate Lane, Pellon, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Shabana Rehman, (40), of West View Drive, Halifax, three penalty points, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Neil Fitzjohn, (39), of The Russetts, Halifax, three penalty points, £123 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Aamer Hussain, (28), of Park Place, Halifax, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Darren Quill, (28), of Mixenden Court, Halifax, 24 month conditional discharge and £500 compensation for damaging a glass panel in a door.

Christopher Naylor, (42), of Bath Place, Halifax, three penalty points, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.