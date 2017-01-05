Suspect charged with firearms offences following fatal M62 shooting

A man will appear in court tomorrow charged with firearms offences following an "pre-planned" operation earlier this week in which a man was shot dead by police at an M62 slip road.

Moshin Amin, 30, from Broomer Street, Dewsbury, was charged with firearms offences related to a loaded semi-automatic handgun capable of firing 9mm ammunition.

He will appear before Leeds magistrates tomorrow morning (Friday January 6) charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause of fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition.

He has been detained in police custody to appear before the court tomorrow.

Two other men aged 37 and 26 who were also arrested on the evening of January 2 have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.