Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after death in Halifax

Police have launched a murder investigation in Halifax after a man died in Ovenden.

Police were called to Athol Close, off Athol Road in Ovenden shortly after 1.15pm on Wednesday January 18, following reports that a man had been attacked.

Officers attended and found a man with serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A scene remains in place and early stage enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 646 of January 18.

Two men aged 33 and 25 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.