Two year jail term for man who continued to harass ex-partner

A man from Halifax has been sentenced to two years in prison after breaching a restraining order against an ex partner.

Benjamin Jarvis, 31, previously of Siddal was sentenced at a hearing on Friday for breaching his restraining order against his ex-partner after being imprisoned for another similar offence in January of this year.

He had then been sentenced to four months in prison. Whilst in prison, he made threatening telephone calls to his ex-partner which was a direct breach of order placed upon him.

Jarvis pleaded guilty to contacting the victim on four occasions and was sentenced to a further two years in prison.

After the verdict, Det Chief Insp Chris Gibson of Halifax Police said; "The further sentence imposed on Jarvis demonstrates how seriously police take reports of this nature and that we will do everything within our power to take action to keep our communities safe.

"In spite of already being sentenced for four months against his partner, Jarvis believed that he could continue to intimidate and threaten her further and be immune to further action from the authorities.

"Our specialist safeguarding team has worked tirelessly with colleagues in the Prison Service and CPS to safeguard the victim and bring Jarvis to account for his abusive actions.

"Our number one priority is keeping people safe, and I hope that others who may not have yet come forward will have confidence in the police to take action to protect them from harm."