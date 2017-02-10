Unconfirmed sightings of missing man as search enters fourth week

Police detectives are continuing to appeal for information to trace missing Craig Alderson after a number of unconfirmed sightings of him.

Mr Alderson, 44 who is originally from Queensbury was last seen on Friday January 20.

Officers have been continuing with extensive enquiries to find Craig, including working with the local Search and Rescue teams and partners across Bradford.

They have also been speaking extensively to Craig’s family, friends and acquaintances.

Inspector Gary Stephenson from Calderdale Police said; “It is incredibly out of character for Craig to go missing and for him not to be in contact with the people closest to him.

“I firmly believe that the answers to finding Craig lay within the Queensbury area, and once again to appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or anyone who has heard from him or knows where he is now to get in contact with the police.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Craig’s welfare, and our investigation is continuing as we continue urge anyone who has any information to come forward.”

Information should be passed to police by calling 101 and quoting 13170034270.