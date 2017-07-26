Updated: Missing Bradford teenager found by police after public appeal

Police have found a Bradford teenager who went missing after meeting friend yesterday.
Jasmine Akhtar, 18, had last been seen at about 5pm in the city centre.
Officers issued a public appeal earlier today, saying they were concerned for her welfare as this behaviour was out of character.
In an update, West Yorkshire Police said Jasmine had been found safe and well.
A spokesman also thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal.
