Updated: Police release man arrested on suspicion of murdering Hebden Bridge teenager Lindsay Rimer

Police have released a man arrested on suspicion of killing Hebden Bridge teenager Lindsay Rimer 22 years ago.

Lindsay was last seen when she went to buy cornflakes from a shop in Hebden Bridge on November 7, 1994.

Submitted Print / Library Print Copy pic 01/11/2004 Lindsay Rimer Crime / Murder Case picture: Lindsay Jo Rimer on CCTV camera footage before she went missing.

Her body was found in April 1995 in the Rochdale Canal.

A man was arrested in Bradford this morning (Tuesday) on suspicion of the 13-year-old girl’s murder.

In an update issued this afternoon, West Yorkshire Police said: “A 68-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lindsay Rimer has been released.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

He is the second man to be questioned by police in the past six months as they continue efforts to find Lindsay’s killer.

A 63-year-old man, who was arrested in November 2016 on the suspicion of Lindsay’s murder, remains on police bail.

More than two decades have passed since Lindsay disappeared.

April 12 marked 22 years since her body was finally located, bringing to an end a massive five month search for her.