VIDEO: Defiant florist confronts robber during Hipperholme shop raid

This is the moment a brave and defiant florist confronted a man who walked into a Hipperholme shop and took money from the till before fleeing from the scene.

The incident happened at Heavenly Harvests on Leeds Road yesterday (Monday) at around 10.20am.

Gabriella Brook, who also works at the florist, is appealing for help to track down the man who pushed over her mum Caroline as he made his escape.

Posting on their Facebook page she said: “Mum is pretty defiant. She’s solid and on my best days I wouldn’t dare to challenge her to a cat fight.

“He got away with max £30 in coin. We never have a lot of money in the till as it tips the till up if it’s heavy and the majority of our customers pay by card.

“It’s a shame that a small independent business has to resort to these measures to stay safe.

“Thankfully the power of Facebook has helped miraculously over the last day and to that we owe you all but we still need him found.”

She said her mum only suffered some minor injuries during the incident.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 10.23 yesterday to reports of a robbery in Hipperholme.

“Officers attended a shop on Leeds Road where suspects had entered the shop and taken money from the till before fleeing the premises.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170326588.”