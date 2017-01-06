Video: Hundreds mourn M62 shooting victim Yassar Yaqub at Huddersfield funeral

The mother of a man shot dead by police on a motorway slip road in West Yorkshire, wept openly at his funeral today.

Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, 28, died when officers opened fire on the car he was travelling in near the M62 on Monday evening.

Safia Bano, the mother of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub is comforted at Masjid Bilal Huddersfield where prayers are being held ahead of his funeral.

At the funeral in Huddersfield this morning, his mother wept as his coffin was carried out of a mosque.

Safia Bano was visibly distraught and had to be physically supported by mourners as the body left Masjid Bilal.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral service in his home town on Friday, more than were able to fit inside the building.

No CCTV showing Huddersfield man being shot dead by police near M62

The coffin of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub is carried outside Masjid Bilal Huddersfield where prayers are being held ahead of his funeral.

Man, 30, on firearms charges over M62 shooting of Yassar Yaqub

Mr Yaqub’s coffin was carried into and out of the service through the men’s entrance, and mourners embraced as they paid respect to the father-of-two.

Ten men carried the coffin, which was dressed in a gold and black decorative cloth, and flowers were carried into the mosque by women before the body was taken away to Hey Lane Cemetery for burial.

Wearing traditional dress, many friends and family embraced and welcomed each other wearing thick winter coats against the cold January weather.

Men carry the coffin of Yassar Yaqub into the Masjid Bilal mosque in Huddersfield. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

At the same time, 15 miles away, an inquest heard Mr Yaqub, who worked as an office clerk and was single, was shot through the windscreen of an Audi car after a “hard stop”.

Bradford Coroner’s Court was told that a firearm was found in the front passenger footwell of the vehicle.

Coroner’s officer Chris Dalby told the hearing that Mr Yaqub was shot by an officer “in the execution of his duty”.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the death and said none of the officers involved were using body-worn video cameras during the stop of the white Audi in which Mr Yaqub was travelling.

The coffin of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub is carried towards Masjid Bilal Huddersfield where prayers are being held ahead of his funeral.

The inquest heard the “hard stop” of the Audi and a Volkswagen Sirocco happened at 6.10pm on Monday.

Mr Dalby said four unmarked police cars were involved in the incident with one - a Mercedes - cutting across the front of the Audi.

He said: “During the incident an officer discharged a firearm in the execution of his duty with the shots going through the windscreen of the Audi.”

Mr Dalby said Mr Yaqub was pronounced dead at 6.47pm and was first identified with his fingerprints.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

The coroner asked to be kept up to date on the progress of the investigation by the IPCC and adjourned the inquest until March 31.

Police forensics officers examine a silver Audi with bullet holes in its windscreen at the scene near junction J24 of the M62 in Huddersfield

No family members were in court.