Violent drunk caused £2000 worth of damage at Calderdale Royal Hospital

A violent drunk has been jailed for 20 months after a judge heard details of his "disgraceful" behaviour at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Christopher Fitzgerald, 56, was arrested by police in Halifax last month after he started smashing up his own home in Lee Mount Gardens and waving a butcher's knife around in front of neighbours and children.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

During the tea-time incident Fitzgerald, who has númerous convictions for assaulting police officers and public disorder, challenged on-lookers to fight him and made threats to kill them.

Prosecutor Abigail Langford told Bradford Crown Court today (Friday) that police officers arrested Fitzgerald, but decided he needed to go to hospital to be treated for a wound to his hand.

After arriving at Calderdale Royal Hospital Fitzgerald was aggressive towards staff in the A&E department and his behaviour led to the police restraining him on a bed with handcuffs and leg restraints.

Miss Langford described how the defendant tried to spit at officers and also removed a bandage from his hand before flicking blood at the officers who were attempting to restrain him.

Fitzgerald caused an estimated £2000 worth of damage to the cubicle and his barrister Emma Downing conceded that his behaviour had been "disgraceful".

She said her client accepted that he had wasted public resources and he was now deeply remorseful.

Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to charges of affray, possessing a bladed article in a public place, damaging property and assaulting four police officers.

Miss Downing said he remembered very little about what happened because he had been drinking excessively which he shouldn't have done because he was taking anti-depressant medication.

Judge Jonathan Rose jailed Fitzgerald for 18 months with an additional two months for breaching a previous community order.