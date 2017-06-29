Wanted Halifax man found by officers ‘hiding’ under the bed

This was the scene that police officers in Halifax were greeted with at property in Halifax as a wanted man attempted to hide from them.

The Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on their Facebook page: “A male in Calderdale who was wanted by police decided to try hide this morning when they went to his property looking for him.

“You will not be surprised to find out that yes we did find him - he will not be winning any awards for hide and seek champion soon!!!.”

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson of Halifax CID addeed: “This arrest was part of an ongoing proactive policing operation across Calderdale targeting those who are wanted by the police.

“The 30-year-old man was arrested by officers on Thursday from the King Cross area of Halifax, after he failed to appear at court for burglary offences.”

He will appear at Bradford Magistrates tomorrow morning.