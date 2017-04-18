‘We’re sorry’ - Halifax Town apologise after football coaches attacked by ‘fans’

Officials from FC Halifax Town Two have apologised to an opposition team after coaches carrying football fans back to Lancashire were attacked with bricks and bottles following their game in Halifax.

The attack came after AFC Fylde’s 1-0 win at FC Halifax Town on Good Friday.

As two supporters’ coaches left the ground they came under fire from a group of alleged Halifax fans who pelted them with missiles.

Both coaches had windows smashed, but no-one was seriously hurt.

A FC Halifax Town club statement said: “The Board and all involved with FC Halifax Town would like to apologise to the AFC Fylde fans, for the conduct of a few individuals outside the ground.

“The club is currently going through various sources of CCTV footage, social media and general intelligence to identify the culprits.

“It is the intention to ban these individuals from the Stadium but further action is required, as the incidents are occurring from the public highway.

“A meeting with the Police Authorities is taking place during this week.

“We are so disappointed by the action of this mindless few, who with their stupid activity, seek to cast a shadow over the good name of the club and its fans.

“Every effort will be made to ensure these people are fully dealt with.”

Officials of high-flying AFC Fylde are appealing for witnesses to come forward and identify the thugs involved.

“There is no place in football for this type of behaviour,” said Fylde chief executive Neil Joy. “It was a miracle that none of our fans was hurt.

“It was an unprovoked and senseless attack and it is a shame that the incident took the shine off what was a fantastic day and result for the team.

“We have photos of the alleged culprits and we are giving every assistance to the police to bring those responsible to justice.

“Anyone with information please contact the club.”

John Fleet, one of the coach drivers, added: “It was pretty frightening. We were abandoned by the stewards halfway back to the coaches from the stadium and there was a group of thugs just waiting for us.

“They were throwing bricks and bottles at us, but thankfully no-one was seriously hurt. There was a lot of damage to the coaches though.”