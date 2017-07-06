West Yorkshire house targeted by thieves

Jewellery and cash have been stolen from a property in Halifax.

Police say the suspects forced their way into the house on Beechwood Road between 7.30am and 9am on Tuesday.

Officers are appealing for anyone who have been in the area on Tuesday morning and who may have seen or heard anything, or anyone acting suspiciously to come forward as enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Halifax CID via 101, quoting 13170304337. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.