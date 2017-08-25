West Yorkshire Police force drive to recruit more Calderdale officers

Calderdale District Police are hitting the road to spread the word about the latest recruitment campaign with numerous roadshows organised in the borogh.

Officers will be heading out next week on a roadshow with media display vehicles stopping at various locations on the way.

The eye-catching vans will be fully equipped with new state-of-the-art Virtual Reality headsets to give the public and aspiring police officers a taste of what it’s like to be a police officer at the Force including clips from mounted section, dogs, driving skid pan and a response car.

The next recruitment window for police officers opens on September 11 for two weeks until September 23.

Chief Inspector Gareth Crossley of Calderdale District, said: “We are looking forward to getting on the road and visiting our local communities. The Virtual Reality technology will be able to give people a taste of what it’s like to be on the frontline at West Yorkshire Police.

“Officers will be to help with any support or advice about our upcoming recruitment window, including how to register your interest, how to submit your application and also give their first-hand experience what it is like to serve as an officer at West Yorkshire Police.

“We will be at the Queen’s Road Centre, Calderdale College and in Halifax Town Centre on Friday 8 September to meet with residents, please come and see us!”

The Calderdale’s roadshow swill be at Queen’s Road Centre at 2:30pm, Calderdale College at 3:30pm and Halifax Town Centre at 6pm

Officers will be encouraging people to follow the progression of the roadshows on social media and also take selfies with the vans and police officers and post using the hashtag #WYPvanselfie.

For more information about how to apply, please visit the West Yorkshire Police website where the application form will be available: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/joinus.

Outside of the recruitment windows, those interested in applying to joining as a police officer can register their interest which means they will be notified when future recruitment windows open.