Windows smashed as vandals strike at Elland cinema

VANDALS smashed a number of windows at an independent cinema in a Yorkshire town overnight.

A total of eight windows in the front doors at the Rex Cinema on Coronation Street, Elland, near Halifax, were broken in the incident.

The damage was discovered this morning (Mon Jan 2) and happened sometime after the cinema closed at 11pm last night.

Cinema owner Charles Morris said: "We could have done with a better start to the year, but worse things happen at sea."

In October, a window was was smashed at the cinema and a charity box was stolen.