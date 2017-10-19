Witness appeal as teen girl is taken to hospital after Halifax crash

Police officers investigating a Halifax that saw a teenage girl taken to hospital have released an image of two vehicles as the drivers could help with their enquires.

The crash occurred at around 2.30pm on Saturday, on Shroggs Road.

Police said a silver Citroen Berlingo estate was travelling along the road, in the direction of Wheatley, when the nearside front wing hit a 16-year-old girl.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She remains in hospital a stable condition, police confirmed on Monday.

The driver of the Citroen stopped at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision to get in contact with police

They are also interested in speaking to the rider of a blue motor cycle and the driver of a blue Peugeot that were both using the same road at the relevant time and may be able to provide crucial evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Safer Roads Team on 101, quoting log number 1187 of October 14.