Police investigating an incident in Brighouse are trying to trace a woman who could hold "vital information".

Officers are appealing for the woman pictured to come forward as it is possible she may have information of use to an ongoing investigation.

The force did not release full details but said the investigation related to an incident in the Brighouse area at around 7.30pm on Thursday, August 3.

Detective Sergeant Paul Stead, of Kirklees Police, said: “I believe that the woman pictured may have vital information with an ongoing investigation, and stress that she is not wanted in connection with the offence.

"We are keen to speak to her to assist us with our enquiries, and would urge her to get in contact with us.”

The woman, or anyone who can identify her, is asked to contact Det Con Shaun Lewis or Det Sgt Paul Stead via 101 and quote reference 13170356749.