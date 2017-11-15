Woman injured in attempted carjacking by masked man armed with baseball bat

A woman was threatened by a masked man carrying a baseball bat who demanded her keys in an attempted carjacking in Calderdale

The incident occurred around 7.05pm on Tuesday evening when the victim, a lone woman was parking her blue Audi Q5 on St Peter’s Gate, Walsden.

She was approached by a masked male who threatened her with what is believed to have been a baseball bat and demanded her car keys.

When she refused, the suspect jabbed the victim in the ribs. The victim shouted for help, which caused the suspect to flee the scene.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, around 5”10” tall of slim build and wearing dark coloured clothing.

Detective Sergeant Ross Wadsworth of Calderdale CID said; “This has understandably been a frightening experience for the victim, who thankfully was not seriously injured.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, who saw or heard anyone acting suspiciously or who has any information to come forward. Enquiries are continuing.”

Information can be passed to Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13170532867, or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.