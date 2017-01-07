Woman treated in hospital after Halifax armed robbery

A victim of an armed robbery has been treated in hospital after an incident in Halifax early this morning.

Armed robbers struck at a shop on Hopwood Lane at around 8.40am, police have confirmed.

Officers say the victim, a woman, received minor injuries and has been treated at hospital.

The suspect of the armed robbery is male, a spokesman has said, adding that enquiries are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses said there was a heavy police presence in the area this morning, with Parkinson Lane cordoned off as officers investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calderdale CID on 101, quoting reference 0387.