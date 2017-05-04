Women fined for illegally using disabled blue badge in Calderdale

Two women have been fined for illegally misusing disabled blue badge permits in Calderdale.

The Council prosecuted two people in April for separate offences of illegally displaying a blue badge permit.

The first case involved a woman from Batley, who was prosecuted for using her father’s blue badge to park on Trinity Road in Halifax.

After pleading guilty at Bradford Magistrates Court, she received a £250 fine, a £30 surcharge and £437 court costs, all together resulting in a fine of £717.

The second prosecution was a woman from Sowerby Bridge, who used her brother-in-law’s blue badge permit to avoid paying car parking charges in a Council car park.

She did not attend court, but was found guilty in absence and fined £440 with £219 court costs – totalling £659.

There are currently a number of further investigations taking place into abuse of the scheme, which is designed for those with severe mobility problems. Further action is also being taken by the Council as part of the National Fraud Initiative, and to date over 260 blue badge permits have been cancelled that were still live on the system, but no longer usable.

Calderdale Council’s Head of Customer Services, Zohrah Zancudi, said: “We’re committed to tackling blue badge fraud, and will not hesitate to prosecute those responsible for misusing the permits. The fines in these cases show that the courts also take a strong stance on the issue, which will hopefully act as a deterrent for those considering abusing the scheme.

“To avoid a fine and a criminal record, drivers should never risk displaying a blue badge when the holder is not present, or be tempted to display a cancelled badge.

“The scheme is designed for those who genuinely have mobility problems, and we want to make sure that spaces are used by those who need them.”