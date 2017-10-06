Crossley Belles and firefighters join forces

Youngsters at a girls football team in Calderdale got out their buckets and sponges for a charity car wash.

Members from the Crossley Belles under 11’s teamed up with Halifax fire station to hold the event.

Both firefighters and footballers washed a staggering number of cars, including an arctic lorry to raise £751 which was spilt between the Firefighters Charity and the girls football team.

Crossleys Belles under 11’s are a newly formed all girls football team in Halifax.

With the help of local businesses they have managed to buy kit and training gear. The money raised from the car wash will help to pay for winter indoor training and new football equipment.

Coaches and parents also passed on their thanks to businesses Jonathan Tolley plumbing and heating, St George’s Community Trust and LV flooring for their sponsorship and to get the team up and running this season.

The Fire Fighters charity is the UK’s leading provider of services that enhance quality of life for serving and retired fire service personnel and their families.