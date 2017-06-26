Crowds flock to Brighouse Charity Gala

There was something for everyone as the crowds flocked to this year’s Brighouse Charity Gala.

The procession included floats by Brighouse Juniors, The Anchormen, YMCA, Tessco Brighouse, Bridge End Nurery, Bash Local, and Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Nursery.

Brighouse Charity Gala 2017. The procession on Commercial Street.

Bridge End Nursery won first prize, followed by YMCA in second and Brighouse Juniors in third.

The winners of the walking groups was Brighouse Guides, in second place was Little Learners and in third place was Bailiff Bridge Scouts.

The collection on the procession route amounted to £873.42. This money will be added to what was raised by the various charities who had a stall at the event.

As well as the usual attractions of the fairground, donkey rides and a steam train, returning this year were the mini go karts and the fire engine (from Rastrick Fire Station - who also brought their fire lifeboat along for children to sit in).

There were also various charity stalls selling toys and games, tombolas, books and fancy dress costumes.

The stage provided entertainment all afternoon with acts by the Scottish Country Dancers, Ryan Noble, Rainey Street Band and cheerleaders.