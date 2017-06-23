Curry House of the Year 2017: Competition hots up as we name finalists

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner.
You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top 10.
Now you tell us who deserves to be crowned curry house of the year
To vote, post us the coupon provided in this week’s paper stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, July 7, 2017.
Please note, unfortunately we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.
Finalists
01 Babar Khan, Bowling Mill Courtyard, Dean Clough, Halifax
02 Bengal Brasserie, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse
03 Kamran Balti House, Union Street, Halifax
04 Kipling’s, Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge
05 Lanika, Pellon New Road, Halifax
06 Royal Delhi Restaurant, Park Street, Brighouse
07 Sultan Mahal, Westgate Arcade, Halifax
08 Syhiba, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge
09 The Vedas, Rochdale Road, Todmorden
10 The Village, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge
Almost Done!
Registering with Halifax Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.