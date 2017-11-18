Cycling charity wants visitors to join the ride at the Piece Hall

A NEW cycling charity is hoping a little pedal power will give a lift to visitors at Halifax’s landmark Piece Hall.

Cycling Without Age Calderdale, is an organisation which tackles the problem of people who have limited mobility, by providing free Trishaw bike rides around towns.

The Trishaw’s visit to the Piece Hall offered residents and visitors the chance to take a look at the bike, which aims to give riders a sense of freedom.

Local founder Theresa Robertshaw, of Wainstalls, Halifax, said: “Everybody loves it, people wave at you and it makes everyone smile.”

Theresa is hoping to eventually raise enough funds to set up bring the first permanent Trishaw bike service in Calderdale.

“I’d like to get six bikes and have them across Calderdale in different locations, as its difficult to get one bike across the district.

We’re raising funds for very special Trishaws, with a beautiful passenger cab out the front and electrical power assist, so our volunteers are not required to be super sporty,” she continued.

The charity relies on volunteers, otherwise known as ‘pilots’, to ride the bikes across towns and offer less able passengers a chance to comunicate and build relationships,

Wendy Carter, Development Director of the Piece Hall, said: “It’s great because one of the aims of the transformation project was to make the Piece Hall more accessable and now that we have got wheelchair ramps and lifts, this follows on from that in a fun and active way.

“It shows that it doesn’t matter how old you are, your background, or how mobile you are, you can still get here and enjoy the space,” she continued.

The charity is part of the global scheme Cycling Without Age, which operates across 37 countries.

The Trishaw used by Theresa came from Copenhagen where the Cycling Without Age charity was originally established in 2012.

“I’ve borrowed it to see what safe routes we can create around Calderdale and to show everybody what it looks like.

“We’ll travel around Calderdale a bit more, before it goes down to Suffolk,” Theresa said.

With the charity now flourishing in locations across the UK, Theresa hopes Calderdale will be just as successful.