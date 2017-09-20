Cyclists, walkers - and tractors! - all set to rise to Sunday’s Cragg Challenge at Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale

A day of events will keep spectators and competitors alike busy in Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale on Sunday (September 24).

From 9am until late afternoon Cragg Road will be closed to regular traffic for the Cragg Challenge 2017 - a series of cycling and running races up Cragg Road, England’s largest continuous climb.

Additionally, there is a tractor run down Cragg Road at 11am, and back up at 3pm to close out the day’s events. Main event start times are: Cycle race, 9am; 10 mile running race 12.30pm; 10km running race, 12.40pm; 5km running/walking race, 12.50pm.

Race headquarters is Mytholmroyd Community Centre, which provides some parking space, and the village has excellent bus and train links. The Cragg Challenge is organised by Cragg15, formed to keep momentum going after the Tour De France in 2014.