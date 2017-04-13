Darts star Joe to make return visit to Ron Lee showroom in Halifax

Professional darts player Joe Cullen will be returning to the Ron Lee Showroom in Halifax on Wednesday after winning his first PDC ProTour title at the weekend.

The showroom, on Shay Lane in Ovenden, sponsor the Bradford-born player, who won the Players Championship.

Cullen visited the showroom earlier this year as part of the sponsorship and performed a darts demonstration, and will return to the business on Wednesday from 5pm for the evening, at which people can meet him in person and challenge him to a game of darts. There will also be a raffle for charity.