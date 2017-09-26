Delays on M62 after four cars crash

Four cars have crashed in a pile-up on the M62.

UPDATE: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have now confirmed that four vehicles are involved in the accident, not 10 as was initially believed. They have left the scene.

The accident happened this afternoon on the westbound carriageway, near junction 24 at Ainley Top for the Huddersfield and Halifax turn-offs.

Four vehicles have collided in lane three but nobody was hurt. Recovery is underway.

Delays are building in the area.