Delicious food and fabulous entertainment wowed crowds at Harvest Festival

There was fantastic food, fabulous face painting and more at this year’s Incredible Edible Harvest Festival.

The annual event, which is organised by Incredible Edible Todmorden, brings people together from different community groups to chat and enjoy delicious food.

A Samba Band entertained the crowds at the harvest festival

There were stalls from a number of groups including Healthy minds Calderdale, and Dementia Friendly Todmorden, as well as performances from the Handmade Parade’s Mysterious Murmurings and the Oaken Hoof Dancers.

Estelle Brown from Incredible Edible Todmorden said: "It was a really good celebration for young and old, there was something for everyone.

"The big hit this year was the food cooked fresh by the ladies and gents from the Mosque served by the Imam. If you missed it don’t worry we will do it all again next year."