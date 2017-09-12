Denis helped Overgate Hospice to to start up

A man who served on the original committee which set up Overgate Hospice has died at the age of 93.

Mr Denis Peel, formerly of Limes Avenue, Halifax, passed away on August 30.

A pupil at Highlands Grammar School, he joined the Royal Signals during the second world war, serving in India from 1942 until its end. Back home he had to take the reins of the family business, H. Peel Ltd, Sowerby Bridge, when his father died suddenly.

His son David said his dad was always very hands-on with charity work, being involved with the RNLI, was chairman of the League of Friends and regularly supplied three wagons for Halifax Charity Gala.

“He was at the very starting of Overgate. Founder Dr Brian Quinn, the leading man, was a neighbour and a good friend, and my dad was right behind him. He was on the original committee, and he contributed for the rest of his life,” said David. Denis enjoyed bowls and was the longest serving member, 54 years, of Stafford Bowling Club, Halifax.

Husband of the late Marjorie, he leaves his children David and Christine, and grandchildren Patrick, Debbie, William, Jiska and Edward. A celebration of Denis’s life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Friday, September 15, at noon.