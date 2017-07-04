Diamond couple who met on a ‘blind’ date

A couple who met on a blind date - but did know about each other - celebrated their diamond wedding yesterday.

Mr and Mrs Tony and Doreen Ryan, of Waterhouse Homes, Harrison Road, Halifax, both grew up in Ovenden and went to Lee Mount School and then Ovenden Secondary School.

Mrs Ryan, nee Hodgson, 78, said the real surprise of the blind date fixed up for them was that having grown up in the same neighbourhood they were actually familiar with one another. “When we met each other we didn’t know we already knew each other!” she said.

They married at St George’s Church, Lee Mount, and lived in King Cross and then Pye Nest, Halifax, before eventually settling in a Waterhouse Homes.

Mr Ryan, 81, served his time as an upholsterer after leaving school before working at Crossley Carpets, Dean Clough, Halifax, for 17 years.

He then spent 13 years as a National Health Service porter at the Royal Halifax Infirmary. “I finished as head porter. I loved my time working, especially at the infirmary,” he said.

He used to enjoy bowling and the couple enjoy going for meals with their family - they have a son, Terry, and two daughters, Kay and Joanne, two grand-daughters and a grandson and a great-grandaughter and a great-grandson.

Mrs Ryan also worked at Dean Clough for a while after leaving school and then Mackintosh’s at Stoney Royd, Halifax.

After leaving to raise their family, she returned to work as a home help with the then Halifax Corporation and then also joined the NHS at the RHI working as an auxiliary nurse, work she greatly enjoyed. Her hobbies include doing crossword puzzles. Between them the couple have 55 years’ service with the NHS.

The couple are celebrating the occasion with a get-together of family and friends.