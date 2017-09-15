Diamond years are celebrated

A couple who met in Essex and made their home in Calderdale celebrated their diamond wedding on September 14.

Mr and Mrs Michael and Eunice Oates, of Scarbottom Road, Greetland, met when Michael was serving as an artilleryman in the army, based at Shoeburyness in Essex,

Diamond couple: Mr and Mrs Michael and Eunice Oates

Michael, 84, Halifax born and bred, went to Holy Trinity School and Heath Grammar School before his family moved to Hull. He went to Hull Grammar School and started studies at Hull School of Architecture before his national service.

Eunice, nee Harwood, who is 82, was born in Quetta, now in Pakistan, then in the British Raj of India, where her father served in the army. She was buried in the 1935 earthquake - one of the deadliest to strike south Asia - but was rescued and recovered from her ordeal.

Having met at Shoeburyness, they married at St John’s Church, Warley, making the Halifax area their home and eventually settling in Greetland. Eunice taught at All Saints School, Skircoat Green, and later at Greetland. She has played golf, started playgroups in the area and has been a member of Halifax Ladies’ Circle.

On demob, Michael decided not to continue architectural studies, joining Crossley Carpets at Dean Clough, managing different departments. When Crossleys closed with colleagues he co-founded Avena Carpets, Halifax, from where he retired. He has enjoyed sailing and been a member of Halifax Round Table and Rotary Club.

The couple will celebrate with a party for family and friends. They have three children, Mark, Amanda and John, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.