Drivers warned of delays after lorry crash on M62

Motorists are being warned about delays on the M62 following a crash which closed two lanes of the motorway

Police and traffic officers were called to the crash between junction 26 and and junction 25 at 10am.

The incident was on the the westbound carriageway and involved a HGV and a car.

Highways England said traffic was stopped temporarily as the vehicles were moved vehicles to the hardshoulder.

All the lanes have now re-opened but motorists may experience some delays in the area for the next hour.