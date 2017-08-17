A LEVELS: The latest results from around Calderdale

Hundreds of students have been collecting their A level results at colleges and sixth forms across Calderdale.
Here are the latest results from the borough:
Brighouse High
Results to come
Brooksbank School
Results to come
Calder High School
Results to come
Crossley Heath School
M Abbasi chem*, psychol**, maths*; C Adams geog, art; Q Afzal biol, chem, maths; I Ahsan span*, biol, chem; H Alderton psychol, econ, comp; R Allport frth maths, maths, chem; C Andrews psychol, philos, art; A Armstrong econ; S Ashiq psychol, maths, chem; E Atkinson geog**, rel studs**, pyschol**; G Atkinson psychol**, rel studs**, hist*; H Ayaz econ, psychol*, biol; R Aziz econ*, chem, biol*, maths*; D Bari econ**, psychol*, maths*; R Barnes geog, art, econ, maths; H Bilal biol*, maths*, chem*; H Blaylock maths, hist, eng lit; W Bowers psychol, pe, geog; E Briggs chem*, biol*, maths*; E Bullough econ, biol, pyschol**; L Burnip geog*, comp, des tech; E Butler psychol**, maths, hist*; R Caine econ*, hist, eng lit; T Carson frth maths, comp*, phys, maths**; I Castelow psychol, maths, biol; E Challenger span, psychol*, econ*; S Chishti maths, fren, chem; C Coates econ, pyschol, eng lang; T Cockroft geog, pe, pyschol; N Cooper psychol*, hist*, maths; S Daker maths, geog*, des tech; J Denton psychol, pe, biol; M Dobbins biol**, chem*, maths*; T Eso econ, comp, maths*; M Fairbank span, psychol, hist; N Farr psychol, fren, germ; R Farr psychol, fren, germ; R Featherstone pe, geog, biol; W Fielden frth maths, phys, maths; S Fletcher econ, pe, geog; E Flynn geog, biol*, art; S Foster psychol, econ, maths; A Garside biol, geog*, chem; D Garside rel studs**, philos*, gov and polits; K Gaukrodger geog*, psychol**, biol*; G Gaunt psychol, rel studs, biol; S Gee geog, pe; J Goult comp*, phys*, maths; M Hadfield fren*, germ*, econ; M Hannah psychol**, econ*, geog*, eng lang*; H Hashmi psychol, hist, law; G Hayer span**, chem**, maths**, eng lit**; J Highley geog**, psychol**, fren**; G Holden econ**, geog**, pyschol**; S Holmes pe, hist, eng lit; G Hudson-Hunter econ*, psychol*, maths*; A Hussain psychol, maths, eng lang; A Hussain psychol, biol, hist; F Hussain econ, eng lang; busi studs; U Hussain econ, hist, law; W Hussain frth maths*, econ*, maths; L Hutchinson psychol**, geog**, art, eng lit**; M Ibrahim chem, biol, maths; S Ikram biol*, rel studs**, chem; A Iqbal psychol, law, chem; S Iqbal psychol, rel studs, hist; S Irfan psychol, biol, maths; M Ismail rel studs, pyschol*, eng lit*; S Jackson frth maths**, chem**, phys**, maths**; M Jamil maths, chem, biol*; Z Javed rel studs**, biol, chem; G Jones philos, hist, eng lit; L Joyce psychol, maths, eng lang; S Kaur frth maths**, phys, art, maths**; H Khalid biol*, chem*, maths*; M Lally hist*, maths, econ; A Lawson hist**, maths**, econ**; A Lee psychol*, econ*, maths*; G Lee biol**, hist*, maths*; D Mahmood geog, psychol, eng lang; J Mahmood psychol, biol, maths; K Mahmood psychol*, rel studs**, hist*; E McLaughlin psychol, biol, mus; E Meadows phys, maths; T Meggat biol, hist*, econ; S Meynell psychol**, philos*, eng lang**; A Mohammed biol, pyschol, law; H Mumraz psychol, phys, des tech; S Murphy psychol, maths, art, eng lang*; P Nadella chem**, maths*, biol**; D Nawaz biol, pyschol, chem; F Nicholson biol**, econ*, chem*; D Noszkay span*, fren**, hist*, eng lit**; T O’Hare frth maths**, phys*, maths**; J Oldroyd econ, phys, maths; O O’Toole psychol, geog, eng lang*; L Owen-Butterworth eng lang, pyschol, eng lit; H Pearce psychol, econ, maths; J Price biol, pyschol, eng lang; G Priestley hist, chem; I Rafiq maths**, chem**, biol**; S Rana phys*, maths*, chem*; J Randerson econ, maths, phys; H Rashid biol**, chem**, maths; S Rashid econ, pyschol, eng lang; N Rice maths, art**, chem; J Robinson-Woods hist, phys, maths; E Roper frth maths, phys**, hist*, maths*; H Sahdia geog, maths, eng lang; N Sampson econ; B Saville psychol, rel studs, law; R Sheeran phys, art, maths; A Shelton geog**, econ, fren*; C Siddall chem, econ*, pyschol**; U Sohail chem, maths, biol**; S Spooner frth maths, chem, phys*, maths*; H Sreedharala biol, maths, chem*; A Stephenson chem, rel studs**, biol; D Stoker econ, maths, pyschol; M Stoker biol, pe, sport; E Stringer econ, rel studs*, pyschol; H Tahira psychol, eng lang, law; A Taylor biol, hist, chem; C Teal span**, eng lang**, germ**; N Uttley hist, germ, econ; G Wade psychol, philos, eng lit; A Walker maths*, geog*, des tech; M Wardak rel studs, eng lang, eng lit; M Waseem rel studs, pyschol, eng lang; H Watson phys, germ*, maths; H Watson psychol*, hist, econ*; S Weller rel studs*; maths; pyschol*; S Whaites rel studs*, fren, eng lang; H Whearty biol, geog, eng lit; M Whiley geog, psychol, gov and polits, psychol; J Whitehead econ, maths, busi studs; D Whitelaw psychol, geog, hist; O Williams phys, maths, des tech; L Wisniewski maths, perf studs; N Wood econ, des tech, busi studs; H Woodhouse psychol, pe, hist; A Wright geog**, pyschol*, econ*; T Wroot psychol, rel studs, philos; M Zafar biol, rel studs*, chem.
Lightcliffe Academy
Results to come
Hipperholme Grammar School
Results to come
North Halifax Grammar School
Results to come
Rastrick High School
Results to come
Rishworth School
Results to come
Ryburn Valley High School
N BABER dram and theat studs*, geog, hist*; C BAINES eng lang*, med studs, rel studs; O BENN eng lang*, maths, psychol; H BENTLEY eng lang, law, rel studs; S BLOOMFIELD sociol; N BROCKBANK chem, eng lang; M BUSH busi, eng lang, psychol; A CAMPBELL eng lang, eng lit, film; S CHILD dram and theat studs*, eng lang*, psychol*; D ELLIS art, film, photy; L FARRELL eng lang*, law, rel studs*; E FAULCONBRIDGE biol, fren, maths; A FINAN eng lang, film, med studs; S GAIMSTER art, textiles; J GAYNOR chem, Computing, ict; C GRUMMITT ict, med studs, photy; E GRUMMITT ict, prod des; G HACKETT eng lang*, psychol*, rel studs*; J HALLOWELL busi, Computing, med studs; G HARTLEY film, law, rel studs; K HAUGHTON art, chem, photy; S HOLMES chem*, Computing, gen studs, maths*; S HOPKINSON eng lang, sociol; J JACKSON biol, chem, maths; K JASPER photy; Z KING busi, Computing, law; N KITCHEN chem, maths, phys; J LEONARD eng lang, gen studs, maths, phys; W LEUNG busi, prod des, sociol; A LORD Computing, ict, psychol; O MAIN geog, law, rel studs*; D MARSHALL Computing, maths; H MCAULIFFE Computing, ict; J MCHUGH dram and theat studs*, eng lit, psychol; I MCPARTLING dram and theat studs, geog, hist; G MOORE eng lit, law, psychol; J MOUNTAIN film, med studs; T NOLAN chem, med studs; C NORMANTON biol, eng lit, gen studs; J POWER biol, chem, med studs; M RAWSON med studs, photy; S ROBINSON film, med studs, sociol; S ROBINSON dram and theat studs*, eng lang, maths; L ROONEY busi, med studs, sociol; R SCOTT sociol; T SIMMS prod des; R SPELLER biol, eng lang, gen studs, psychol; B STEAD geog, law, photy; M STEAD art, rel studs, textiles; S STEELE busi, ict, prod des; L STOTT film, maths; O SWALES chem, maths, phys; A SWEENEY eng lang*, eng lit*, psychol; H TAVACI art, photy, prod des; E TAYLOR eng lang, film, med studs; I TURNER art, chem, maths; K WEBB busi, eng lang, law; O WEBSTER dram and theat studs, eng lang*, law; E WHITAKER art, eng lang; C WHITEHEAD Computing, ict, psychol; S WIGGLESWORTH art, ict; G WOMERSLEY chem, maths, prod des; N WOOD Computing;
S ALI busi bt2**, health and soc c bt*; G BAILEY busi bt2**, sports bt; O BENN dance/pa bt*; S BLOOMFIELD busi bt, mus bt*; N BROCKBANK mus bt*; K BROCKLEHURST busi bt*, health and soc c bt*, mes studs bt*; M BUSH sports bt*; J COWTON busi bt; B GAIMSTER busi bt*, sports bt2**; S GAIMSTER health and soc c bt*; C GRUMMITT busi bt*; E GRUMMITT busi bt*; B HANSEN busi bt2*, mes studs bt*; A HEALEY mes studs bt*, sports bt2; S HOPKINSON sports bt*; R JENKINS busi bt2*, mes studs bt*; J KANE busi bt2; I KHALID chld dev; D MARSHALL busi bt2**; H MCAULIFFE busi bt*; J MCHUGH busi bt*, mes studs bt*; T NOLAN sports bt*; H PELL mes studs bt*, sports bt2; J POWER busi bt*, sports bt2**; R SCOTT health and soc c bt*; N SENIOR busi bt*, mes studs bt*, mus bt*; T SIMMS busi bt2**; E WHITAKER health and soc c bt*; N WOOD busi bt2**;
Sowerby Bridge High School
Results to come
Todmorden High School
Results to come
Trinity Academy
Results to come
Subject key
Accounting - account
Ancient History - anc history
Applied Art and Design - apld art and des
Applied Art and Design (dble award) - apld art and des2
Applied Business - apld busi
Applied Business (dble award) - apld busi2
Applied ICT - apld ict
Applied ICT (dble award) - apld ict2
Applied Performing Arts - apld perform arts
Applied Science - apld sci
Applied Science (dble award) - apld sci2
Arabic - arab
Archaeology - arc
Art - art
Art and Design - art and des
Bengali - beng
Biology - biol
Biology and Human Biology - biol and hum biol
Business - busi
Business Studies - busi studs
Chemistry - chem
Child Development - chld dev
Chinese - chin
Classical Civilisation - class civil
Communication Studies - com studs
Computing - comp
Creative Writing - crea writ
Criminology - crim
Critical Thinking - crit think
Dance - dance
Design and Technology - des tech
Drama and Theatre Studies - dram and theat studs
Economics - econ
Economics and Business Studies - econ and busi studs
Electronics - elect
Engineering - engine
English Language - eng lang
English Language and Literature - eng lang and lit
English Literature - eng lit
Environmental Science - environ sci
Film Studies - ﬁlm
Fine Art - ﬁne art
Food Studies - food studs
French - fren
Further Maths - frth maths
General Studies - gen studs
Geography - geog
Geology - geol
German - germ
Government and Politics - gov and polits
Graphics Communication - graphic com
Gujarati - guj
Health and Social Care - health and soc c
Health and Social Care (dble award) - health and soc c2
History - hist
History of Art - hist art
Home Economics - home ec
Human Biology - hum biol
ICT - ict
Latin - lat
Law - law
Leisure Studies - leis studs
Leisure Studies (dble award) - leis studs2
Maths - maths
Maths (Further Additional) - FAmaths
Media Studies - med studs
Medieval History - med hist
Music - mus
Music technology - mus tech
Panjabi - panj
Performance Studies - perf studs
Performing Arts - perf arts
Philosophy - philos
Photography - photy
Physical Education - pe
Physics - phys
Polish - pol
Portuguese - port
Product Design - prod des
Psychology - psychol
Public Services - publ ser
Religious Studies - rel studs
Russian - russ
Science - sci
Sociology - sociol
Spanish - span
Sport and Physical Education - sport and pe
Statistics - stats
Textiles - textiles
Theatre Studies - theat studs
Travel and Tourism - trav and tour
Travel and Tourism (dble award) - trav and tour2
Urdu – urdu
BTEC subject key
Acting BTEC - act bt
Applied Law BTEC - apld law
Applied Medical Science BTEC - apld medi sci
Applied Science - Forensic BTEC - apld sci foren bt
Applied Science BTEC - apld sci bt
Business BTEC - busi bt
Dance/Performing Arts - dance/pa bt
Diploma in Finance - dip fin
Health and Social Care BTEC - health and soc c bt
Hospitality BTEC - hosp bt
IT BTEC - IT bt
Law BTEC - law bt
Music BTEC - mus bt
Public Services BTEC - publ ser bt
Science BTEC - sci bt
Sports BTEC - sports bt
