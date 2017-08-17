A LEVELS: The latest results from around Calderdale

Hundreds of students have been collecting their A level results at colleges and sixth forms across Calderdale.

Here are the latest results from the borough:

Brighouse High

Brooksbank School

Calder High School

Crossley Heath School

M Abbasi chem*, psychol**, maths*; C Adams geog, art; Q Afzal biol, chem, maths; I Ahsan span*, biol, chem; H Alderton psychol, econ, comp; R Allport frth maths, maths, chem; C Andrews psychol, philos, art; A Armstrong econ; S Ashiq psychol, maths, chem; E Atkinson geog**, rel studs**, pyschol**; G Atkinson psychol**, rel studs**, hist*; H Ayaz econ, psychol*, biol; R Aziz econ*, chem, biol*, maths*; D Bari econ**, psychol*, maths*; R Barnes geog, art, econ, maths; H Bilal biol*, maths*, chem*; H Blaylock maths, hist, eng lit; W Bowers psychol, pe, geog; E Briggs chem*, biol*, maths*; E Bullough econ, biol, pyschol**; L Burnip geog*, comp, des tech; E Butler psychol**, maths, hist*; R Caine econ*, hist, eng lit; T Carson frth maths, comp*, phys, maths**; I Castelow psychol, maths, biol; E Challenger span, psychol*, econ*; S Chishti maths, fren, chem; C Coates econ, pyschol, eng lang; T Cockroft geog, pe, pyschol; N Cooper psychol*, hist*, maths; S Daker maths, geog*, des tech; J Denton psychol, pe, biol; M Dobbins biol**, chem*, maths*; T Eso econ, comp, maths*; M Fairbank span, psychol, hist; N Farr psychol, fren, germ; R Farr psychol, fren, germ; R Featherstone pe, geog, biol; W Fielden frth maths, phys, maths; S Fletcher econ, pe, geog; E Flynn geog, biol*, art; S Foster psychol, econ, maths; A Garside biol, geog*, chem; D Garside rel studs**, philos*, gov and polits; K Gaukrodger geog*, psychol**, biol*; G Gaunt psychol, rel studs, biol; S Gee geog, pe; J Goult comp*, phys*, maths; M Hadfield fren*, germ*, econ; M Hannah psychol**, econ*, geog*, eng lang*; H Hashmi psychol, hist, law; G Hayer span**, chem**, maths**, eng lit**; J Highley geog**, psychol**, fren**; G Holden econ**, geog**, pyschol**; S Holmes pe, hist, eng lit; G Hudson-Hunter econ*, psychol*, maths*; A Hussain psychol, maths, eng lang; A Hussain psychol, biol, hist; F Hussain econ, eng lang; busi studs; U Hussain econ, hist, law; W Hussain frth maths*, econ*, maths; L Hutchinson psychol**, geog**, art, eng lit**; M Ibrahim chem, biol, maths; S Ikram biol*, rel studs**, chem; A Iqbal psychol, law, chem; S Iqbal psychol, rel studs, hist; S Irfan psychol, biol, maths; M Ismail rel studs, pyschol*, eng lit*; S Jackson frth maths**, chem**, phys**, maths**; M Jamil maths, chem, biol*; Z Javed rel studs**, biol, chem; G Jones philos, hist, eng lit; L Joyce psychol, maths, eng lang; S Kaur frth maths**, phys, art, maths**; H Khalid biol*, chem*, maths*; M Lally hist*, maths, econ; A Lawson hist**, maths**, econ**; A Lee psychol*, econ*, maths*; G Lee biol**, hist*, maths*; D Mahmood geog, psychol, eng lang; J Mahmood psychol, biol, maths; K Mahmood psychol*, rel studs**, hist*; E McLaughlin psychol, biol, mus; E Meadows phys, maths; T Meggat biol, hist*, econ; S Meynell psychol**, philos*, eng lang**; A Mohammed biol, pyschol, law; H Mumraz psychol, phys, des tech; S Murphy psychol, maths, art, eng lang*; P Nadella chem**, maths*, biol**; D Nawaz biol, pyschol, chem; F Nicholson biol**, econ*, chem*; D Noszkay span*, fren**, hist*, eng lit**; T O’Hare frth maths**, phys*, maths**; J Oldroyd econ, phys, maths; O O’Toole psychol, geog, eng lang*; L Owen-Butterworth eng lang, pyschol, eng lit; H Pearce psychol, econ, maths; J Price biol, pyschol, eng lang; G Priestley hist, chem; I Rafiq maths**, chem**, biol**; S Rana phys*, maths*, chem*; J Randerson econ, maths, phys; H Rashid biol**, chem**, maths; S Rashid econ, pyschol, eng lang; N Rice maths, art**, chem; J Robinson-Woods hist, phys, maths; E Roper frth maths, phys**, hist*, maths*; H Sahdia geog, maths, eng lang; N Sampson econ; B Saville psychol, rel studs, law; R Sheeran phys, art, maths; A Shelton geog**, econ, fren*; C Siddall chem, econ*, pyschol**; U Sohail chem, maths, biol**; S Spooner frth maths, chem, phys*, maths*; H Sreedharala biol, maths, chem*; A Stephenson chem, rel studs**, biol; D Stoker econ, maths, pyschol; M Stoker biol, pe, sport; E Stringer econ, rel studs*, pyschol; H Tahira psychol, eng lang, law; A Taylor biol, hist, chem; C Teal span**, eng lang**, germ**; N Uttley hist, germ, econ; G Wade psychol, philos, eng lit; A Walker maths*, geog*, des tech; M Wardak rel studs, eng lang, eng lit; M Waseem rel studs, pyschol, eng lang; H Watson phys, germ*, maths; H Watson psychol*, hist, econ*; S Weller rel studs*; maths; pyschol*; S Whaites rel studs*, fren, eng lang; H Whearty biol, geog, eng lit; M Whiley geog, psychol, gov and polits, psychol; J Whitehead econ, maths, busi studs; D Whitelaw psychol, geog, hist; O Williams phys, maths, des tech; L Wisniewski maths, perf studs; N Wood econ, des tech, busi studs; H Woodhouse psychol, pe, hist; A Wright geog**, pyschol*, econ*; T Wroot psychol, rel studs, philos; M Zafar biol, rel studs*, chem.

Lightcliffe Academy

Hipperholme Grammar School

North Halifax Grammar School

Rastrick High School

Rishworth School

Ryburn Valley High School

N BABER dram and theat studs*, geog, hist*; C BAINES eng lang*, med studs, rel studs; O BENN eng lang*, maths, psychol; H BENTLEY eng lang, law, rel studs; S BLOOMFIELD sociol; N BROCKBANK chem, eng lang; M BUSH busi, eng lang, psychol; A CAMPBELL eng lang, eng lit, film; S CHILD dram and theat studs*, eng lang*, psychol*; D ELLIS art, film, photy; L FARRELL eng lang*, law, rel studs*; E FAULCONBRIDGE biol, fren, maths; A FINAN eng lang, film, med studs; S GAIMSTER art, textiles; J GAYNOR chem, Computing, ict; C GRUMMITT ict, med studs, photy; E GRUMMITT ict, prod des; G HACKETT eng lang*, psychol*, rel studs*; J HALLOWELL busi, Computing, med studs; G HARTLEY film, law, rel studs; K HAUGHTON art, chem, photy; S HOLMES chem*, Computing, gen studs, maths*; S HOPKINSON eng lang, sociol; J JACKSON biol, chem, maths; K JASPER photy; Z KING busi, Computing, law; N KITCHEN chem, maths, phys; J LEONARD eng lang, gen studs, maths, phys; W LEUNG busi, prod des, sociol; A LORD Computing, ict, psychol; O MAIN geog, law, rel studs*; D MARSHALL Computing, maths; H MCAULIFFE Computing, ict; J MCHUGH dram and theat studs*, eng lit, psychol; I MCPARTLING dram and theat studs, geog, hist; G MOORE eng lit, law, psychol; J MOUNTAIN film, med studs; T NOLAN chem, med studs; C NORMANTON biol, eng lit, gen studs; J POWER biol, chem, med studs; M RAWSON med studs, photy; S ROBINSON film, med studs, sociol; S ROBINSON dram and theat studs*, eng lang, maths; L ROONEY busi, med studs, sociol; R SCOTT sociol; T SIMMS prod des; R SPELLER biol, eng lang, gen studs, psychol; B STEAD geog, law, photy; M STEAD art, rel studs, textiles; S STEELE busi, ict, prod des; L STOTT film, maths; O SWALES chem, maths, phys; A SWEENEY eng lang*, eng lit*, psychol; H TAVACI art, photy, prod des; E TAYLOR eng lang, film, med studs; I TURNER art, chem, maths; K WEBB busi, eng lang, law; O WEBSTER dram and theat studs, eng lang*, law; E WHITAKER art, eng lang; C WHITEHEAD Computing, ict, psychol; S WIGGLESWORTH art, ict; G WOMERSLEY chem, maths, prod des; N WOOD Computing;

S ALI busi bt2**, health and soc c bt*; G BAILEY busi bt2**, sports bt; O BENN dance/pa bt*; S BLOOMFIELD busi bt, mus bt*; N BROCKBANK mus bt*; K BROCKLEHURST busi bt*, health and soc c bt*, mes studs bt*; M BUSH sports bt*; J COWTON busi bt; B GAIMSTER busi bt*, sports bt2**; S GAIMSTER health and soc c bt*; C GRUMMITT busi bt*; E GRUMMITT busi bt*; B HANSEN busi bt2*, mes studs bt*; A HEALEY mes studs bt*, sports bt2; S HOPKINSON sports bt*; R JENKINS busi bt2*, mes studs bt*; J KANE busi bt2; I KHALID chld dev; D MARSHALL busi bt2**; H MCAULIFFE busi bt*; J MCHUGH busi bt*, mes studs bt*; T NOLAN sports bt*; H PELL mes studs bt*, sports bt2; J POWER busi bt*, sports bt2**; R SCOTT health and soc c bt*; N SENIOR busi bt*, mes studs bt*, mus bt*; T SIMMS busi bt2**; E WHITAKER health and soc c bt*; N WOOD busi bt2**;

Sowerby Bridge High School

Todmorden High School

Trinity Academy

Subject key

Accounting - account

Ancient History - anc history

Applied Art and Design - apld art and des

Applied Art and Design (dble award) - apld art and des2

Applied Business - apld busi

Applied Business (dble award) - apld busi2

Applied ICT - apld ict

Applied ICT (dble award) - apld ict2

Applied Performing Arts - apld perform arts

Applied Science - apld sci

Applied Science (dble award) - apld sci2

Arabic - arab

Archaeology - arc

Art - art

Art and Design - art and des

Bengali - beng

Biology - biol

Biology and Human Biology - biol and hum biol

Business - busi

Business Studies - busi studs

Chemistry - chem

Child Development - chld dev

Chinese - chin

Classical Civilisation - class civil

Communication Studies - com studs

Computing - comp

Creative Writing - crea writ

Criminology - crim

Critical Thinking - crit think

Dance - dance

Design and Technology - des tech

Drama and Theatre Studies - dram and theat studs

Economics - econ

Economics and Business Studies - econ and busi studs

Electronics - elect

Engineering - engine

English Language - eng lang

English Language and Literature - eng lang and lit

English Literature - eng lit

Environmental Science - environ sci

Film Studies - ﬁlm

Fine Art - ﬁne art

Food Studies - food studs

French - fren

Further Maths - frth maths

General Studies - gen studs

Geography - geog

Geology - geol

German - germ

Government and Politics - gov and polits

Graphics Communication - graphic com

Gujarati - guj

Health and Social Care - health and soc c

Health and Social Care (dble award) - health and soc c2

History - hist

History of Art - hist art

Home Economics - home ec

Human Biology - hum biol

ICT - ict

Latin - lat

Law - law

Leisure Studies - leis studs

Leisure Studies (dble award) - leis studs2

Maths - maths

Maths (Further Additional) - FAmaths

Media Studies - med studs

Medieval History - med hist

Music - mus

Music technology - mus tech

Panjabi - panj

Performance Studies - perf studs

Performing Arts - perf arts

Philosophy - philos

Photography - photy

Physical Education - pe

Physics - phys

Polish - pol

Portuguese - port

Product Design - prod des

Psychology - psychol

Public Services - publ ser

Religious Studies - rel studs

Russian - russ

Science - sci

Sociology - sociol

Spanish - span

Sport and Physical Education - sport and pe

Statistics - stats

Textiles - textiles

Theatre Studies - theat studs

Travel and Tourism - trav and tour

Travel and Tourism (dble award) - trav and tour2

Urdu – urdu

BTEC subject key

Acting BTEC - act bt

Applied Law BTEC - apld law

Applied Medical Science BTEC - apld medi sci

Applied Science - Forensic BTEC - apld sci foren bt

Applied Science BTEC - apld sci bt

Business BTEC - busi bt

Dance/Performing Arts - dance/pa bt

Diploma in Finance - dip fin

Health and Social Care BTEC - health and soc c bt

Hospitality BTEC - hosp bt

IT BTEC - IT bt

Law BTEC - law bt

Music BTEC - mus bt

Public Services BTEC - publ ser bt

Science BTEC - sci bt

Sports BTEC - sports bt