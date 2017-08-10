Awards handed out at schools’ prize-giving night

Students’ work at the William Henry Smith School in Brighouse was recognised at their annual prize-giving event.

The occasion provided the opportunity for parents and carers to meet with staff before the event to take a look at all their child’s work produced during the last academic year.

This year the school has had a significant amount to celebrate with many students moving on to colleges throughout the country as well as one of the students

successfully gaining a place at Nottingham University, having being accepted on to a degree course to study Ancient History. The same student has also passed his driving test first time while studying at The William Henry Smith School.

Several awards were presented which included: Outstanding Achievement in Social Care (Jack Hewitt), the Chairman’s Prize for the Best Ambassador (Ben Stewart), the PSK Prout Tilbrook Trophy for the School’s Best All Round Sportsman (Harvey Bissell) and the Students’ Student of the Year Award (Joe Murphy).

This year the guest speaker was Claire Dorer who is the Chief Executive of the National Organisation of Non-maintained and Independent Special Schools. The

organisation works collaboratively with over 290 special schools.

The School Resident Band played Oasis song ’Wonderwall’ and Bryan Adams’ ‘summer of 69’.

The school also said a very fond farewell to Principal Brendan Heneghan, who has been at the helm of the school for the past 27 years but has chosen to retire. Three colleagues. Christine Esgate of 22 years (Learning Leader), Jonathan Kerry of 6 years, (ICT Manager) and Richard Armitage (Gardiner) of 10 years.

To end this fantastic achievement of events, a cheque was given to Save the Children for £4,200 which has been raised by students, staff and parents.