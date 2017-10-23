Beech Hill selected as finalist for national Dementia Friendly Awards

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friendly Awards 2017 have announced their finalists and Beech Hill School from Halifax has been selected as one of three finalists in the Young Person’s Contribution of the year category.

The award recognises young people, 25 years and under, who have taken direct action on dementia, in their local communities, online, professional or at national level.

Beech Hill School is working towards becoming a dementia friendly school, with children from years five and six becoming dementia friends along with parents.

The school has also formed a partnership with a local care home, Summerfield House Care Home, and are in the process of creating a sensory garden for the residents and are also raising funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

Helen Crowther, Deputy Head Teacher at Beech Hill School said: “We couldn’t be prouder of the work that they did in creating a sensory garden for residents at a local care home and in the sensitivity and emotional intelligence that they have displayed throughout all of our project work. Whether we are successful in winning or not, our work on dementia will continue to develop and grow.”

Around 850,000 people in the UK have a form of dementia and it is expected that by 2021 one million people will be living with the condition, according to Alzheimer’s Society research.

Jayne O’Connell, Dementia Friendly Communities Co-ordinator, who nominated the school said: “I am delighted that Beech Hill School has been shortlisted in the Awards – there work is a great example of the brilliant dementia friendly work going on in the Halifax area.

"I nominated Beech Hill for the Young Person’s Contribution of the Year Award for their enduring and passionate commitment to raising awareness of dementia in their school and local community through Dementia Friends sessions for pupils and parents and for their drive in building a relationship with residents of a local care home and working with them to plan and create a sensory garden. I wish them good luck in the Awards in November!”

This year there are 13 awards across 10 categories, with awards for Dementia Friendly Organisation, Community, Partnership, Dementia Friends Champion, Innovation, Young person’s contribution, Journalist and Inspiring Individual, as well as a brand new category to celebrate individual and group fundraiser of the year.

The full list of finalists for the different categories can be found online at www.alzheimers.org.uk

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony taking place in London on 29 November hosted by Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador Angela Rippon CBE.